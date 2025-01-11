Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya will attend Donald Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration for his second term as president, ensuring that a high-ranking official from a key Asian ally is on hand for the event, two people familiar with the matter said.

Iwaya was invited by Trump's camp and has accepted, the two people said, confirming earlier Japanese media reports.

The Nikkei newspaper said that Iwaya would be the first Japanese Cabinet member to attend the swearing-in of a U.S. president. Japan's embassy in Washington and officials with Trump's inauguration team did not immediately respond to requests for comment.