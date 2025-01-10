A U.S. appeals court on Thursday declined to block the U.S. Justice Department from releasing a special counsel's investigative report on President-elect Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election.

The ruling from the Atlanta-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit appeared to clear the way for the release of the report as early as next week.

The appeals court's decision did not immediately lift an order from U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon earlier this week pausing the release of the report. But Cannon set her order to expire three days after the appeals court ruled on the issue.