The ruling Liberal Democratic Party will soon start discussions on whether to introduce a selective dual surname system, LDP Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama said Tuesday.

The party will also consider holding talks on the issue with its coalition partner, Komeito. But prospects for the discussions are unclear as there are strong voices of caution within the LDP about introducing such a system, mainly among conservative members.

The LDP will resume the discussions in a related working team, whose activity has been halted.