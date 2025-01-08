Tokyo police announced Wednesday that they have rearrested three individuals, including the CEO of a painting company, on suspicion of assaulting a former colleague five months before his death in an alleged staged suicide.
Authorities believe the victim, 56-year-old Osamu Takano, was repeatedly abused by the suspects over many years, which left him physically and mentally incapable of resisting when he was allegedly coerced into entering a railway crossing in December 2023, where he was struck by a train.
Police investigating the events leading to his death uncovered this new evidence of abuse.
