A recent report by the Consumer Affairs Agency (CAA) warns consumers about the dangers associated with heated apparel, such as vests and jackets with built-in heating elements, as well as rechargeable hand warmers powered by lithium-ion batteries.

The report, part of an international safety initiative led by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), urges consumers to exercise caution when using these devices.

According to the CAA, injury reports linked to lithium-ion battery-powered heating gear have surged over the last 10 years, with 68 incidents recorded between April 2014 and September 2024.