The city of Shizuoka's "Plastic Modeling Plan," launched by the local government in partnership with model manufacturers to highlight its local industry expertise and foster pride among its residents, is going strong despite coming to the end of its fifth year.

In the heart of the city, local authorities have installed several striking monuments of plastic models. These creations replicate plastic model parts held in frames, the kind found in boxes of model kits at hobby shops and toy stores.

The monuments feature iconic designs such as parts of a Shinkansen train and the armor worn by Tokugawa Ieyasu, the founder of the Tokugawa shogunate, during the Sengoku (Warring States) period (1482-1573).