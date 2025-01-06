In 695 years, Japan will be left with only one child if its birthrate continues on its current trajectory, an expert on the graying of society has warned.

The forecast by Hiroshi Yoshida, a professor at Tohoku University’s Research Center for Aged Economy and Society, shows that by Jan. 5, 2720, the nation would have only one child age 14 and below.

Yoshida, who maintains a counter that provides an estimated date for when the number of children in the country is reduced to just one, has been releasing estimates every April since 2012.