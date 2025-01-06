Japan's prime minister on Monday urged Washington to dispel concerns that a decision by U.S. President Joe Biden to block Nippon Steel's takeover of U.S. Steel could impact future investments.
The U.S. president's announcement last week cited a strategic need to protect domestic industry, a move that drew sharp criticism from both companies and Tokyo.
A U.S. government panel had failed to reach consensus on whether the $14.9 billion acquisition threatened national security, shifting the decision to Biden in the waning days of his presidency.
