Cyberattacks on Taiwan's government departments doubled in 2024 from the previous year to an average of 2.4 million attacks a day, the island's National Security Bureau said, adding that most of them were launched by Chinese cyber forces.

Taiwan has in recent years complained about what it sees as China's "gray-zone harassment" — from daily military drills and balloons near the island to cyberattacks — at a time when Beijing ramps up military and political pressure to force the democratically governed island to accept its sovereignty claim.

Taiwan's Government Service Network, or GSN, received a daily average of 2.4 million attacks last year, double the daily average of 1.2 million in 2023, according to a report by the National Security Bureau on Sunday.