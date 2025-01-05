U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has notified Congress of a proposed $8 billion arms sale to Israel, two U.S. officials said, with Washington maintaining support for its ally whose war in Gaza has killed tens of thousands.

The deal would need approval from House of Representatives and Senate committees and includes munitions for fighter jets and attack helicopters as well as artillery shells. The package also includes small-diameter bombs and warheads, according to the sources.

One source familiar with the package said Biden had been clear that Israel had a right to defend its citizens "consistent with international law and international humanitarian law," and that the U.S. would continue to provide the capabilities necessary for Israel's defense.