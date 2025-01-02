The Palestinian Authority is determined to score a win against militants in the Israeli-occupied West Bank ahead of Donald Trump's presidency, aiming to demonstrate its ability to control post-war Gaza, analysts said.

The security forces of the Palestinian Authority (PA), which exercises limited control over the West Bank, have been engaged in deadly clashes with gunmen since early December, triggered by the arrests of several militants.

They are fighting members of the Jenin Battalion group, most of whom are affiliated with either Islamic Jihad or Hamas, whose Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel triggered war in the Gaza Strip.