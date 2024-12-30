A new board game set against the backdrop of armed conflict around Taiwan is set to be released in January 2025, amid renewed threats from Beijing, inviting players to participate in an imaginary Chinese invasion 20 years from now.

China has ramped up military activity close to democratically governed Taiwan in recent years, including massing naval forces around the island this month.

The new game, titled 2045, tasks gamers with navigating the troubles of war by using colorful action cards, and role-playing characters involved in operations 10 days before a fictional Chinese invasion of Taiwan.