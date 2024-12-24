Democracy looks bruised but not beaten as it heads into 2025.
In a year in which countries representing almost half the world's population called voters to the polls, democracies endured violence and major scares, but also proved resilient.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump survived two assassination attempts and, despite fears of a contested result and unrest, he won back the White House in a clear victory and looks set for a peaceful transition to power next month.
