A new wave of political wrangling between Taiwan’s ruling and opposition parties that has involved street protests and lawmakers tussling adds to questions about President Lai Ching-te’s ability to govern one of the world’s most dangerous geopolitical hot spots.

On Friday morning, members of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party piled desks, chairs and other furniture to block the entrance to the legislature, while Kuomintang legislators pushed and shoved to get past them. Two lawmakers threw water bottles at each other.

But by mid-evening, opposition parties had pushed through two of three key amendments, including a law that could effectively make it more difficult for the Constitutional Court, which doesn’t currently have a full bench of judges, to strike down legislation.