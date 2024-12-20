Police arrested a 77-year-old man Thursday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a couple in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, and a nearby fire that destroyed multiple homes the previous day.
Kaoru Sakamaki was initially arrested on charges of obstruction of official duties, after he allegedly attempted to flee after being apprehended by police on Thursday evening.
Investigators plan to rearrest him on additional charges as they gather more evidence.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.