Two people, believed to be in their 50s, were stabbed to death in an apparent murder in the city of Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, on Wednesday afternoon, prefectural police said.

The two people, a man and a woman who are believed to be a married couple, were found stabbed on the premises of a private home and were later confirmed dead at hospital, the police said.

There were wounds to the man's stomach and the woman's chest, according to the local fire department.

A fire occurred on Wednesday afternoon, some 600 meters away from the scene of the stabbings, burning down eight houses and leaving a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s injured, according to the fire department.

The prefectural police are looking to see whether the two incidents are linked.