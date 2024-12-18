North Korean forces deployed in Russia’s Kursk region have suffered several hundred casualties in clashes with Ukrainian troops, U.S. officials said Tuesday.

The losses have occurred among almost all ranks of the North Korean troops as the Ukrainians successfully targeted their new enemy’s command and control nodes, the officials told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The officials did not provide specific numbers on missing, dead and wounded, or if some of the wounded could go back into action.