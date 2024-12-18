Syria's conflict "has not ended" even after the departure of former President Bashar Assad, the U.N.'s envoy to the country warned Tuesday, highlighting clashes between Turkish-backed and Kurdish groups in the north.

Geir Pedersen, the U.N.'s special envoy for Syria, also called at the Security Council for Israel to "cease all settlement activity in the occupied Syrian Golan" and said an end to sanctions would be key to assisting the country.

Speaking about Turkish-backed and Kurdish fighters, Pedersen warned "there have been significant hostilities in the last two weeks, before a cease-fire was brokered."