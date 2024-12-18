Members of Nihon Hidankyo, a group of hibakusha, made a visit Wednesday to a cenotaph for deceased victims in Hiroshima to mark its receipt of this year's Nobel Peace Prize.

Toshiyuki Mimaki, 82, co-chair of Nihon Hidankyo, or the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, Satoshi Tanaka, 80, executive of the group, and Natsuki Kai, 17, a high school student serving as a Hiroshima and Nagasaki Peace Messenger, laid bouquets at the cenotaph to report the receipt of the prize to deceased victims.

In the monument in Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, a list of dead victims is enshrined. It had the names of 344,306 people as of Aug. 6, the anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of the city in 1945.