U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has chosen businessman George Glass to be ambassador to Japan.

“I am pleased to announce George Edward Glass as our next United States Ambassador to Japan,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

“As a former President of an Investment Bank, George will bring his business acumen to the Ambassador’s position,” Trump added. “George graduated from the University of Oregon, served as Alumni President, and on its Board of Trustees. He will always PUT AMERICA FIRST. Congratulations George!”

Glass, who served as ambassador to Portugal during Trump's first administration, is known as one of the biggest donors to his reelection bid. Trump is set to be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

If nominated, Glass will need to be confirmed by the Senate.

It was not immediately clear if Glass, who took a hard-line stance against China during his time as ambassador to Portugal, has any ties to Tokyo.

If confirmed, Glass will take over the post from current Ambassador Rahm Emanuel, who is known for his enthusiastic promotion of Japan and frequent bashing of the Chinese government.