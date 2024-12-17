A revised bill to abolish specific political funds allocated to lawmakers for their political activities — criticized for their lack of transparency — cleared the Lower House on Tuesday, with the ongoing parliamentary session expected to be extended for three days to ensure its passage in the Upper House.

The Lower House passage of the bill, along with two other related bills, came after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan struck an agreement Monday to pass the legislation in the lower chamber.

But the CDP failed to convince the LDP to include a ban on corporate donations in the bill. They will discuss the issue further over the next few months.