Denmark on Tuesday decided against a Japanese extradition request for anti-whaling activist Paul Watson over charges dating back to a 2010 clash, his lawyer said.
Watson has been held since July when his ship docked in Nuuk — the capital of the Danish autonomous territory — on a 2012 Japanese warrant, which accuses him of causing damage to a whaling ship and injuring a whaler.
"He is free. We've just been informed by the Ministry of Justice, he's not going to be extradited," Watson's lawyer Julie Stage said, adding that Watson would be able to leave jail in Greenland.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.