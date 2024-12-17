Denmark on Tuesday decided against a Japanese extradition request for anti-whaling activist Paul Watson over charges dating back to a 2010 clash, his lawyer said.

Watson has been held since July when his ship docked in Nuuk — the capital of the Danish autonomous territory — on a 2012 Japanese warrant, which accuses him of causing damage to a whaling ship and injuring a whaler.

"He is free. We've just been informed by the Ministry of Justice, he's not going to be extradited," Watson's lawyer Julie Stage said, adding that Watson would be able to leave jail in Greenland.