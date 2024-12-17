Japan has officially kicked off the administrative process of replacing the controversial Technical Intern Training Program for foreign nationals with a new system in 2027 that would improve working conditions, with plans to finalize operational guidelines by the end of next year.

A panel of experts, composed of 14 members from different fields, was appointed Tuesday. It will deliberate on the government’s draft proposals and provide advice on their general outline and on sector-specific guidelines for the new system. It is expected to convene its first meeting in January.

The government aims to pass the basic policy outline in February. The new framework, which it dubs the training employment system, will be implemented officially from 2027.