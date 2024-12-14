Five girls stood still in the freezing December drizzle in Ukraine's capital as a metronome counted a minute of silence, honoring the victims of Russia's invasion.

They were holding banners urging passersby to stop and pay their respects at 9:00 am — part of an official, but rarely observed, daily ritual in war-torn Ukraine.

The crowd pouring out of Kyiv's central Golden Gate metro station mostly walked on by.