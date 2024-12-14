Tokyo police on Saturday distributed flyers asking members of the public for any information on the murder of four members of a family in the capital's Setagaya Ward in late December 2000, as the case has not been solved 24 years after the tragedy.

Around 50 officers, including Hiromichi Suyama, chief of the Metropolitan Police Department's Seijo police station, where the investigation headquarters for the case has been set up, handed out the flyers to people at Seijogakuen-mae Station, near the home of the victims.

Police also set up a mannequin wearing clothes believed to be resembling those the perpetrator may have put on at the time of the crime.