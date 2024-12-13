The central government on Friday updated its guidelines for disaster shelter operations, with the update calling for ensuring there is one toilet for every 20 people, among other measures.

The update follows the massive earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture on Jan. 1, 2024. In shelters set up after the disaster, people had difficulty using toilets and sleeping.

As for toilets, the guidelines call for setting up one unit for every 50 people initially and one unit for every 20 people later.

The guidelines also suggest one bathing unit for every 50 people.

Living space of at least 3.5 square meters per person is recommended to accommodate a cardboard bed and other items.

The guidelines emphasize the need for hot meals for disaster victims.

"We will work to ensure the same level of shelter conditions wherever a disaster occurs," Manabu Sakai, minister of state for disaster management, said at a news conference.