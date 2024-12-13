Japan's plans to develop a next-generation fighter jet alongside Britain and Italy have taken a significant step forward, with the top companies involved formally agreeing Friday to establish a joint venture by the middle of next year that will be in charge of delivering the aircraft.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the new business — comprising Britain’s BAE Systems, Italy's Leonardo and the Japan Aircraft Industrial Enhancement Co. (JAIEC), a joint venture launched in July between Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) and the Society of Japanese Aerospace Companies — will be responsible for the industrial side of the Global Combat Air Program (GCAP).

“The new joint venture will be accountable for the design, development and delivery of the next-generation combat aircraft and will remain the design authority for GCAP for the life of the product, which is expected to go out beyond 2070,” the companies said in a joint statement.