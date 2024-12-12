The internal affairs ministry is ramping up its public outreach efforts to promote the administrative consultation system designed to help citizens resolve issues related to central and local government operations and procedures.
Usage of the system, which will mark its 70th anniversary next year, has been in decline.
"The system is intended to be a helpful resource for those in need. First and foremost, we want people to know about it and take advantage of the service," a ministry official said.
