The Liberal Democratic Party will hold a meeting on Dec. 20 to discuss the use of social media in election campaigns for lawmakers and local assembly members.

Ahead of major polls next year, including the House of Councillors election during the summer, and that for the Tokyo metropolitan assembly, the LDP aims to win new supporters online and take measures to counter disinformation.

The party will invite the heads of companies operating election-related portals and experts to serve as instructors. Lectures will cover communications via social media and their influence on voters during this summer's Tokyo gubernatorial election, the Oct. 27 general election and the Nov. 17 Hyogo gubernatorial election.

Takuya Hirai, chairman of the LDP's public relations bureau, and Karen Makishima, director of the party's internet media division, will attend the meeting.

Both ruling and opposition parties are calling for tighter regulations on disinformation and defamation while they seek ways to actively use social media.