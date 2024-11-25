During World War II, the Japanese military developed “balloon bombs” in secret.
Female students were mobilized in various places, including Okunoshima island in Hiroshima Prefecture, to help manufacture unmanned balloons that were designed to be launched from Japan and carried by the jet stream toward the United States.
It has been 80 years since the first balloon bombs were launched toward the U.S. mainland, in November 1944.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.