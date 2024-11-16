Taiwan's representative at an Asia-Pacific summit met U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday and invited him to visit Taiwan in the near future, with the two men having a "lively" exchange of views, the island's delegation to the summit said.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum is one of the few international meetings both Taiwan and China take part it, though Taiwan does not send its president, given China's objections. Beijing views the island as its own territory with no right to state-to-state relations.

Meeting on the sidelines of APEC summit in Lima, Taiwan's representative Lin Hsin-i thanked Biden for his contributions to promoting U.S.-Taiwan relations over the past four years, Taiwan's delegation said in a statement.