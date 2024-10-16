At least one Israeli strike hit Beirut's southern suburbs early on Wednesday morning, Reuters witnesses said, hours after the U.S. said it opposed the scope of Israeli attacks on the city amid a rising death toll and fears of a wider regional escalation.
Reuters witnesses heard two blasts and saw plumes of smoke emerging from two separate neighborhoods.
It came after Israel issued an evacuation order early on Wednesday that mentioned only one building.
