As the world waits for China’s lawmakers to put a price tag on fiscal stimulus, one thing is increasingly clear: Anything they produce will reflect the growing control of President Xi Jinping over all aspects of government and society.

Nearly 70% of laws made this year feature language explicitly affirming the party’s authority, exploding from 4% in 2018, according to a Bloomberg News analysis of legislative records.

While the majority of such documents concern the running of state organs, national security or defense, others relate more directly to risks in the economy.