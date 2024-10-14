In 2014, then presidential hopeful and outsider Joko Widodo attended packed campaigns with a white ribbon warning against election fraud tied around his head.

At the time, Jokowi — as the president is known — symbolized democracy and change, embodying the hope of a better, cleaner Indonesia.

After two terms and a decade in power, he has left an indelible mark on the nation of 280 million, presiding over a period of strong economic growth and massive infrastructure development.