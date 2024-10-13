U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris released a detailed medical record that says she’s in "excellent health” and challenged her election opponent Donald Trump to provide a similar update.

"Today I released my medical records as has, I believe, every candidate for president of the United States except Donald Trump in this election cycle,” Harris told reporters Saturday before departing on a visit to hurricane-stricken North Carolina. She called it "a further example of his lack of transparency.”

By publishing details of Harris’ medical history, her campaign is aligned with a longstanding practice for nominees of both parties, including Trump during his presidency and previous White House bids. While Trump, 78, told CBS News in August he would "very gladly” release his medical records, he has declined media requests to do so.