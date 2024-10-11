Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a 36-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of murder following the death of a couple, believed to be his parents, in their apartment in Nagoya's Midori Ward.

The arrest of 36-year-old Keisuke Kita on Friday is based on the suspicion that he had struck a woman, approximately 60 years old, multiple times on the head at the apartment sometime on Wednesday, leading to her death.

According to the police, Kita himself made an emergency call on Thursday evening, in which he reportedly said, "I accidentally killed my parents who I live with."

When officers arrived, they found the woman lying on her back in the hallway, bleeding from her head.

A man who appeared to be in his 60s and is believed to be Kita's father was also found lying on the floor at the scene, bleeding and unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead.

Police are working to confirm the victims' identities and are investigating Kita’s possible involvement in both deaths.

Kita has reportedly denied the allegations, saying, "I had no intention of killing her."

Translated by The Japan Times