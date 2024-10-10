Beijing is surveilling and harassing dissident Chinese nations living in Japan via their relatives back home in a campaign of “transnational repression,” Human Rights Watch (HRW) alleged in a report released Thursday based on rare personal testimonies.

The rights group interviewed 25 anonymous Chinese nationals residing in Japan, including some from Xinjiang, Tibet and Inner Mongolia who participated in activities critical of the ruling Chinese Communist Party between June and August this year.

Among them, 16 said Beijing police and embassy officials in Japan had contacted them, often via mainland relatives, to silence and pressure them to inform on fellow expatriates.