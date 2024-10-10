Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. challenged Chinese Premier Li Qiang over recent clashes in the South China Sea at a regional summit on Thursday, as fears grow that conflict could erupt in the disputed waterway.

Li met the leaders of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at their gathering in Laos after a day of discussions dominated by the Myanmar civil war.

Recent months have seen a spate of violent clashes between Chinese and Philippine vessels in waters around disputed reefs and islands in the South China Sea.