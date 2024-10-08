Powerful criminal networks in Southeast Asia extensively use the messaging app Telegram, which has enabled a fundamental change in the way organized crime can conduct large-scale illicit activity, the United Nations said in a report on Monday.

The report represents the latest allegations to be levied against the controversial encrypted app since France, using a tough new law with no international equivalent, charged Telegram boss Pavel Durov for allowing criminal activity on the platform.

Hacked data including credit card details, passwords and browser history are openly traded on a vast scale on the app, which has sprawling channels with little moderation, the report by the United Nations Office for Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said.