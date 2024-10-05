At 21 years old, Zackree Kline works at a funeral parlor and as a waiter, clocking 60 hours a week to get by — a situation motivating him to vote for Republican Donald Trump in November.

"I work every single day of the week. I never have a day off," Kline said at a restaurant in York, a town of 45,000 in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania is among the seven key battleground states that could decide the 2024 presidential election. While it was once reliably Democratic, the race is tight these days.