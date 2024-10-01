Iran fired waves of ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday evening, the Israeli military said, an attack that sharply escalated the conflict between Israel and Iran and threatened to engulf the Middle East in all-out war.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said in a statement that the missile attack had been in retaliation for the assassinations of Hezbollah’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah; Hamas’ political leader, Ismail Haniyeh; and an Iranian commander. The statement said Iran would launch more missiles if it were attacked.

Fiery balls of light could be seen falling from the sky over Jerusalem, and loud explosions could be heard in Tel Aviv and other parts of Israel as air raid sirens wailed. In Iran’s capital, Tehran, chants of "God is great” could be heard from rooftops in several neighborhoods as supporters of the government cheered the attack, witnesses said.