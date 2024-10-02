Newly minted Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Wednesday agreed to keep “shuttle diplomacy” between the two neighbors alive, with the two pledging to continue work to maintain ties, a day after Ishiba took office.

In his first phone call with the South Korean leader, Ishiba stressed the importance of the two countries’ maintaining close communications, including via shuttle diplomacy — a crucial mechanism of bilateral cooperation that has included regular visits and summit talks. Those trips and talks were resumed under Yoon and Ishiba’s predecessor, Fumio Kishida.

“Under the current strategic environment, close cooperation between Japan and South Korea is essential for both sides,” the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo quoted Ishiba as saying, adding that he had signaled that he would like to further develop the relationship and looks forward to working closely with Yoon.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol delivers a speech during a celebration to mark the 76th anniversary of Armed Forces Day in Seongnam, South Korea, on Tuesday. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI

The two leaders also committed to even closer bilateral and trilateral security cooperation with the United States, as they seek to rein in North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs, the ministry said, calling Pyongyang’s moves “a matter of serious concern.”

In a separate statement released by Yoon’s office, the president described the two countries as “important neighbors and partners who share values ​​and interests,” calling next year’s 60th anniversary of bilateral ties “a good opportunity for South Korea-Japan relations to take a further leap forward.”

Tokyo’s ties with Seoul had plunged to their lowest point in years over history issues until March 2023, when the two sides agreed to open a “new chapter” in their relationship.