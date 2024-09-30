Rishi Sunak had one warning for the Conservatives in an otherwise low-profile speech at the party’s annual conference: End the "squabbling” that derailed his premiership of the United Kingdom. It likely fell on deaf ears.
The first day was dominated by jibes between the front-runners in the race to succeed Sunak as leader, former Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch and former immigration minister Robert Jenrick. Tory hopes of a show of unity and a conference bereft of personal attacks — even as the candidates delivered their pitches — lay in shreds before the meeting had even got going.
It was far from ideal for a party seeking to capitalize on the new Labour government’s early troubles under Prime Minister Keir Starmer, including a row over donations and an MP quitting his party over the weekend. The Tories came to conference in a better mood than expected just weeks on from their seismic election defeat on July 4, and Sunak’s message was meant to focus minds.
