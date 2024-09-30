National universities in the Chubu region are taking new initiatives to train company presidents and prospective corporate executives through studies at graduate schools.

They are being trained to make the best use of their skills to help their companies grow by delving into the issues of their own firms through seminar discussions or acquiring skills to analyze data to improve management.

During an online seminar held in late July at Mie University’s Graduate School of Regional Innovation Studies by professor Norihiro Nishimura, a female student studying diversity at workplaces presented an overview of her research project.