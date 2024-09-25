Russian lawmakers have called for a ban on promoting childless lifestyles, in the latest measures targeting what Moscow depicts as a liberal ideology at odds with Russia's conservative values.

Facing a graying population and low birth rates, Moscow is seeking to reverse a demographic slump — accentuated by its military offensive on Ukraine — that threatens its economic future.

The Kremlin, the powerful Russian Orthodox Church and high-profile conservative public figures regularly promote what they call "traditional values," both as a bulwark against Western liberal ideas and as a way to arrest Russia's demographic decline.