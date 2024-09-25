As the ruling Liberal Democratic Party gets ready to pick its new leader Friday, one dark horse candidate has emerged as a front-runner in the race: economic security minister Sanae Takaichi.

Until recently, her prospects for leadership seemed cloudy, at best.

When she set up a study group late last year to discuss policy with like-minded lawmakers, only a dozen people showed up, raising doubts about whether she would be able to gather the 20 signatures needed to formally put forward her candidacy.