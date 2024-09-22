Global news channel Al Jazeera said armed and masked Israeli forces raided its office in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on Sunday and issued a 45-day closure order.

It was the latest salvo in a long-running feud between the broadcaster and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government which has worsened during the war in Gaza.

Since the war began on Oct. 7 when Hamas Palestinian militants attacked Israel, Al Jazeera has aired continuous on-the-ground reporting on the effects of Israel's campaign.