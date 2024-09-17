Nestled in the serene hills of Noto, Ishikawa Prefecture, the quiet spin of a disco ball lights up a charming old farmhouse.

This is Tsuchi to Disco, a guesthouse lovingly run by Sanae Tamura, 35.

On Jan. 1, the Noto Peninsula was rocked by a devastating earthquake, leaving the guesthouse cracked and askew. Yet, just three months later, Tamura had repaired the damage and reopened its doors.