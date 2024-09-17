Nestled in the serene hills of Noto, Ishikawa Prefecture, the quiet spin of a disco ball lights up a charming old farmhouse.
This is Tsuchi to Disco, a guesthouse lovingly run by Sanae Tamura, 35.
On Jan. 1, the Noto Peninsula was rocked by a devastating earthquake, leaving the guesthouse cracked and askew. Yet, just three months later, Tamura had repaired the damage and reopened its doors.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.