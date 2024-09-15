Repair work has begun for a white hood believed to have been worn by Uesugi Kenshin (1530-1578), a Japanese feudal lord during the Sengoku Period (1482-1573), which was characterized by a series of civil wars.

A document prohibiting the disclosure of the white hood, now preserved at Uesugi Shrine — which honors Kenshin in the city of Yonezawa, Yamagata Prefecture — was created in the Meiji Era (1868-1912). Therefore, its existence had not been well known, even among local residents.

After the repair, the white hood, designated as an important cultural asset by the Japanese government, is expected to be exhibited to the public in 2028, the 450th anniversary of Kenshin's death, or in 2030, the 500th anniversary of his birth.