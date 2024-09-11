In Gaza, falling ill can be a death sentence.
Cancer patients are waiting to die, polio has returned and many of the doctors and nurses who might have offered help are dead while the hospitals they worked at have been reduced to rubble.
Doctors and health professionals say that even if the Israel-Hamas war were to stop tomorrow, it will take years to rebuild the health care sector, and people will continue to die because preventable diseases are not being treated on time.
